Participants of 2nd International Youth Forum on Multiculturalism visit tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Alley of Martyrs

Participants of the 2nd International Youth Forum on Multiculturalism of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC) visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs on August 23.

The participants first visited the Alley of Honors and paid tribute to the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at his tomb.

They also put flowers on the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as commemorated the memories of the well-known statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev, and placed flowers on their graves.

The event participants then proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity and placed flowers on their graves.

The Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), together with ICESCO, is hosting the 2nd International Youth Forum on Multiculturalism on August 22–27.

Held under the theme “Youth as ambassadors of peacebuilding in a multicultural environment”, the Forum brings together about 70 participants from more than 50 countries. Events will take place in Baku, Khankendi, and Shusha, featuring panel discussions, interactive sessions, training programs, and cultural visits to Azerbaijan’s liberated historical lands. Participants will be also informed about the cultural heritage and the construction efforts underway in Azerbaijan’s historical lands liberated from occupation.