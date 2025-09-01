TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan extends condolences to Afghanistan after devastating earthquake

01 September 2025 [13:33] - TODAY.AZ

By Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed its deepest condolences following the catastrophic earthquake in Afghanistan.

According to a statement released on the ministry’s official social media account, the ministry said:

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time."

Reports indicate that the powerful earthquake in Afghanistan has claimed 622 lives, while injuring more than 1,500 people.

Print version

Views: 51

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also