2 kilograms of methamphetamine seized from Iranian driver’s cargo vehicle

By Akbar Novruz



Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee has uncovered a new smuggling attempt involving a cargo vehicle entering the country from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Committee, customs officers at the Bilasuvar checkpoint conducted a thorough inspection of the vehicle. Using an X-ray device and other complex control measures, they detected anomalies that led to the discovery of narcotics hidden inside the vehicle’s equipment.

“During the customs inspection, a psychotropic substance — methamphetamine — with a total approximate weight of 2 kilograms was found concealed in a fire extinguisher of the vehicle,” the Committee reported.

Officials stressed that the driver had attempted to disguise the drugs in a way that would bypass ordinary checks, but the advanced technology and coordinated work of customs officers prevented the smuggling attempt.

The Committee added that legal measures are being taken in connection with the incident.