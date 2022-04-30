Azerbaijan’s water operator serves over 200 consumers in Karabakh

By Azernews





Azerbaijan’s water operator Azersu has over 200 consumers in Shusha, Jabrayil, Zangilan cities, and Hadrut settlement liberated from Armenian occupation, the company's spokesperson Anar Jabrayilli has said.

He noted that four teams of Azersu OJSC are working in the said territories.

"Over the past time, our main work has been focused on Aghdam. Comprehensive work has been carried out to determine a source of water supply to Aghdam city,” he said.

He also stated that the main pipeline and a warehouse are planned to be built in the future, as well as creating an internal water supply network in accordance with the city's master plan.

Now Azerbaijan is restoring all the reservoirs that were under occupation - Khudafarin, the largest reservoir with a capacity of 1.6 billion cubic meters, Giz Galasi, Sugovushan, Khachin, Kondalanchay-1, Kondalanchay-2, Ashaghi Kondalanchay and Aghdamkand. The construction of a new reservoir - the Hakarichay reservoir is on the agenda.

The Sugovushan water reservoir and canal will be renovated as well. The length of the canal is 5.2 km, and after the repairs, it will be possible to supply water to a large area. The Khachinchay reservoir and a 7-km canal, which is right under Mount Farrukh, will also be renovated.

The reconstruction of the Tartarchay Left Bank canal, the water management complex of Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions, as well as the identification of water sources is also on the agenda.

Additionally, a new reservoir is to be built in either Zangilan or Gubadli region, and the construction of these canals will allow the opportunity to irrigate 10,000 hectares of land in the near future.

In short, the issue of land reclamation and irrigation in Azerbaijan is very acute today. Azerbaijan has a favorable climate and fertile land, which means that with the right approach and using advanced technology, the country will achieve its goals very soon.