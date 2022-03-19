Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Mar. 7
1.7
Mar. 14
1.7
Mar. 8
1.7
Mar. 15
1.7
Mar. 9
1.7
Mar. 16
1.7
Mar. 10
1.7
Mar. 17
1.7
Mar. 11
1.7
Mar. 18
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0272 manats. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0051 and amounted to 1.8693 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Mar. 7
1.8578
Mar. 14
1.8560
Mar. 8
1.8578
Mar. 15
1.8669
Mar. 9
1.8560
Mar. 16
1.8646
Mar. 10
1.8793
Mar. 17
1.8759
Mar. 11
1.8703
Mar. 18
1.8832
Average weekly
1.8642
Average weekly
1.8693
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has been increased by 0.0037 manats. The average AZN/RUB rate has raised by 0.0022 manats and amounted to 0.0153 manats per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Mar. 7
0.0138
Mar. 14
0.0128
Mar. 8
0.0138
Mar. 15
0.0142
Mar. 9
0.0131
Mar. 16
0.0155
Mar. 10
0.0124
Mar. 17
0.0177
Mar. 11
0.0126
Mar. 18
0.0165
Average weekly
0.0131
Average weekly
0.0153
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has been increased by 0.0007 manats. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1153. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has declined by 0.0020 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Mar. 7
0.1197
Mar. 14
0.1148
Mar. 8
0.1197
Mar. 15
0.1147
Mar. 9
0.1171
Mar. 16
0.1157
Mar. 10
0.1158
Mar. 17
0.1162
Mar.11
0.1142
Mar. 18
0.1155
Average weekly
0.1173
Average weekly
0.1153