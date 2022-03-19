TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

19 March 2022 [20:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Mar. 7

1.7

Mar. 14

1.7

Mar. 8

1.7

Mar. 15

1.7

Mar. 9

1.7

Mar. 16

1.7

Mar. 10

1.7

Mar. 17

1.7

Mar. 11

1.7

Mar. 18

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0272 manats. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0051 and amounted to 1.8693 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Mar. 7

1.8578

Mar. 14

1.8560

Mar. 8

1.8578

Mar. 15

1.8669

Mar. 9

1.8560

Mar. 16

1.8646

Mar. 10

1.8793

Mar. 17

1.8759

Mar. 11

1.8703

Mar. 18

1.8832

Average weekly

1.8642

Average weekly

1.8693

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has been increased by 0.0037 manats. The average AZN/RUB rate has raised by 0.0022 manats and amounted to 0.0153 manats per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Mar. 7

0.0138

Mar. 14

0.0128

Mar. 8

0.0138

Mar. 15

0.0142

Mar. 9

0.0131

Mar. 16

0.0155

Mar. 10

0.0124

Mar. 17

0.0177

Mar. 11

0.0126

Mar. 18

0.0165

Average weekly

0.0131

Average weekly

0.0153

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has been increased by 0.0007 manats. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1153. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has declined by 0.0020 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Mar. 7

0.1197

Mar. 14

0.1148

Mar. 8

0.1197

Mar. 15

0.1147

Mar. 9

0.1171

Mar. 16

0.1157

Mar. 10

0.1158

Mar. 17

0.1162

Mar.11

0.1142

Mar. 18

0.1155

Average weekly

0.1173

Average weekly

0.1153


