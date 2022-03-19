Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Mar. 7 1.7 Mar. 14 1.7 Mar. 8 1.7 Mar. 15 1.7 Mar. 9 1.7 Mar. 16 1.7 Mar. 10 1.7 Mar. 17 1.7 Mar. 11 1.7 Mar. 18 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0272 manats. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0051 and amounted to 1.8693 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Mar. 7 1.8578 Mar. 14 1.8560 Mar. 8 1.8578 Mar. 15 1.8669 Mar. 9 1.8560 Mar. 16 1.8646 Mar. 10 1.8793 Mar. 17 1.8759 Mar. 11 1.8703 Mar. 18 1.8832 Average weekly 1.8642 Average weekly 1.8693

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has been increased by 0.0037 manats. The average AZN/RUB rate has raised by 0.0022 manats and amounted to 0.0153 manats per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Mar. 7 0.0138 Mar. 14 0.0128 Mar. 8 0.0138 Mar. 15 0.0142 Mar. 9 0.0131 Mar. 16 0.0155 Mar. 10 0.0124 Mar. 17 0.0177 Mar. 11 0.0126 Mar. 18 0.0165 Average weekly 0.0131 Average weekly 0.0153

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has been increased by 0.0007 manats. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1153. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has declined by 0.0020 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Mar. 7 0.1197 Mar. 14 0.1148 Mar. 8 0.1197 Mar. 15 0.1147 Mar. 9 0.1171 Mar. 16 0.1157 Mar. 10 0.1158 Mar. 17 0.1162 Mar.11 0.1142 Mar. 18 0.1155 Average weekly 0.1173 Average weekly 0.1153



