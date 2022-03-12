U.S. businesses interested in Karabakh reconstruction

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Caspian Political Center Executive Director Efgan Nifti has said that the U.S. business community is interested in participating in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

He made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on March 11.

During the meeting, the executive director also briefed on the directions of bilateral partnership.

In turn, Mikayil Jabbarov briefed on the development of economic partnership with the United States.

Emphasizing the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year, the minister stressed Azerbaijan's interest in developing bilateral relations. He spoke about the opportunities for cooperation on regional security and cooperation, climate change, energy, water and food security.

The minister said that eliminating the effects of the pandemic, restoring economic activity, and bringing businesses back to activity are among the main challenges, and for this, benchmarks requiring institutional reforms have been identified.

Additionally, the parties discussed the issues of expansion of trade and economic relations.