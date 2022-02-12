Azerbaijani e-signature resilient to cyberattacks - deputy minister

By Trend





The dependence of Azerbaijani e-signature [SIMA] on cloud technologies increases its resilience to cyberattacks, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov told Russian media, Trend reports.

According to Rustamov, since the non-personalized signing key doesn’t contain any information, there is no way for criminals to gain access to personal information during cyberattacks.

"The e-signature infrastructure and activities in this direction have existed in our country for a long time. To carry out this work in accordance with a single mechanism and quality, a certification services center operates at the ministry," he said.

"The experience gained with the help of the certification services and e-signature center has allowed us to create a new platform signature, called SIMA. This project is primarily a biometric signature. The platform was created based on the requirements of digital transformation," the deputy minister noted. "Thanks to this electronic signature, more efficient and accessible user service will be possible. This will also help popularize the digital activities of business entities and develop the digital economy."

Rustamov further said that SIMA is based on biometric authentication, which combines "public key" and cloud technologies.

"For example, an identity card scanned by a user using a mobile application is checked for belonging to this person. The test operation is performed by identifying the person based on the application through the camera of the mobile device," he explained. "If the information in the identity card belongs to this person, the user is provided with an e-signature certificate, otherwise in case, the request is denied."

"Digitalization makes our life easier, but also creates certain problems. Today, almost every user is subject to cyberattacks in one way or another. It's no secret that any cyberattack on a digital signature can cause serious problems for its owner. From this point of view, SIMA is of great importance," concluded Rustamov.