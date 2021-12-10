Azerbaijan, ADB eye cooperation prospects

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurs Confederation (ASK) and the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) representative office in Azerbaijan have discussed the prospects of cooperation.

ASK's President Mammad Musayev briefed on the confederation's activities and the business and investment climate in the country. He spoke about the potential for the development of Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

The head of the ADB's representative office in Azerbaijan, Candice McDeigan, spoke about the work done by the permanent mission, public and private partnerships, technical assistance projects, investment and lending opportunities.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the proposals and promising projects for cooperation opportunities. It was decided to sign a memorandum on joint participation and cooperation in future forums.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the Asian Development Bank since 1999. Since then, the bank has committed $4.4 billion in loans, $32.28 million in technical assistance projects, including ADB-administered co-financing for Azerbaijan.