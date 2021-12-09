Azerbaijan-Iran to take steps to increase trade turnover – Iranian ambassador

By Trend

A number of steps will be taken to increase trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran next year, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend.

Mousavi said that recent statistics show that there is an increase in trade between the two countries. So, despite the coronavirus pandemic and several problems, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 30 percent in the first 10 months, compared to the same period last year.

The ambassador added that this indicates that trade will increase next year. At the same time, the transit potentials of the two countries can be used to increase trade.

"We will witness a serious development in economic relations between the two countries as a result of the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). This will definitely benefit the two states and the peoples of both countries," he noted.

According to the statistics of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran for 10 months amounted to $337 million. Within the mentioned period, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $26.1 million to Iran and imported goods worth $311 million from Iran.