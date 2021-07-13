BP: Azerbaijan produced 25.8bcm natural gas in 2020

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's natural gas production amounted to 25.8 billion cubic meters in 2020, which is a growth by 6 percent compared to 2019, BP said in its annual statistical review of the world's energy report.

The country’s proven natural gas reserves amounted to 1 trillion cubic meters at the end of 2020, BP said.

The natural gas consumption in the country amounted to 11.9 billion cubic meters in 2020 while total exports of natural gas from Azerbaijan by pipelines were reported at 13.6 billion cubic meters, according to the report.

Furthermore, BP reported Azerbaijan's proved oil reserves to stay unchanged from the end of 2019 as well, and amount to 7 billion barrels at the end of 2020. The country's proven oil reserves amounted to 1.2 billion barrels at the end of 2000.

By the end of 2020, proven oil reserves hit 244.4 billion barrels, with Azerbaijan accounting for 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's crude oil and condensate production amounted to 702,000 barrels per day. Oil consumption in the country amounted to 92,000 barrels per day in 2020.

It should be noted that the countries with the largest oil reserves in the world remain Venezuela with 303.8 billion barrels, Saudi Arabia with 297.5 billion barrels and Canada with 168.1 billion barrels.

and the country’s proved natural gas reserves to stay unchanged from the end of 2019 and amount to 2.5 trillion cubic meters at the end of 2020.

According to the report, by the end of 2020, proven global gas reserves amounted to 188.1 trillion cubic meters, and Azerbaijan's share in it was 1.3 percent.