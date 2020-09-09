Azerbaijan's tourism activity may get back on its feet until late 2020

By Trend





Azerbaijan will be able to witness the recovery of its tourism sector by the end of this year thanks to the gradual mitigation of the rules of the quarantine regime imposed in connection with the pandemic, Expert in tourism sphere Fariz Hajiyev told Trend on Sept. 9.

“In general, the removal of restrictions on entry and exit from Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region to the districts was one of the steps taken to revive the tourism sector in the country,” Hajiyev added.

"Earlier, the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency has developed a number of the projects that can benefit the country's tourism sector in this difficult situation,” the expert said. “I think that as a result of lifting the abovementioned restriction, we will gradually become eyewitnesses of the effectiveness of this work.”

“SAHMAN program, which sets out all the rules according to which travel companies, guides, employees involved in the sphere of tourism transport sector and all hotels must operate during a pandemic, can be cited as an example,” Hajiyev said. “At the same time, it envisages rendering of marketing support to the tour operators.”

The expert stressed that the removal of restrictions on entry and exit from Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron to the districts contributes to the intensification of the work of hotels in the districts.

“Not only hotels, there will be a revival in roadside catering facilities,” Hajiyev said. “In any case, this step should be assessed as aimed at reactivating tourism sector in the country.”

“We hope that the mitigation will be consistent, allowing tourism organizations to gradually restore their previous activity,” the expert said. “In this case, amid the gradual mitigation of the measures of the quarantine regime, participants in the tourism sector will be able to observe the same activity by the end of this year."