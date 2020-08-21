Azerbaijan boosts textile production in 1H2020

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s clothing industry production increased by 15.8 percent during the period between January and July 2020, local media reported with reference to State Statistics Committee on August 21.

Products worth AZN 220 million ($129.4M) were produced in the textile, clothing, leather and footwear industries in the reporting period.

Moreover, the production of textile industry grew by 0.4 percent, leather and footwear by 13.2 percent, compared to the same period of 2019.

Furthermore, during the reporting period, the country increased import of fruits and vegetables. Thus, during the first seven months of the year, 206,100 tons of fruits and vegetables, worth $124 million, were imported to the country.

It should be noted that more than 184,300 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $113 million were imported to the country during the same period of 2019.

Additionally, Azerbaijan increased import of tea during January-July 2020. Thus, during the reporting period 8,400 tons of tea worth $34 million were imported to the country. Meanwhile, during the same period last year, Azerbaijan imported 7,400 tons of tea worth $28.7 million.

Earlier, it was reported that the volume of Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $15.3 billion in the period between January and July, 2020.

Some $5.9 billion of trade operations fell on imports and $9.1 billion on exports.