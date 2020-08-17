Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan declined by 128.843 manat or 5.1 percent.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,335.443 manat, which is 3.2 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Aug.3
-
Aug.10
3,450.286
Aug.4
3,357.482
Aug.11
3,431.833
Aug.5
3,439.874
Aug.12
3,200.344
Aug.6
3,476.203
Aug.13
3,273.308
Aug.7
3,502.867
Aug.14
3,321.443
Average weekly
3,444.107
Price
3,335.443
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 1.2537 manat or 8.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 45.6381 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Aug.3
-
Aug.10
47.7173
Aug.4
41.4589
Aug.11
49.1385
Aug.5
44.182
Aug.12
41.0134
Aug.6
45.9966
Aug.13
43.8575
Aug.7
48.3613
Aug.14
46.4636
Average weekly
44.9997
Price
45.6381
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 31.977 manat 3.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,628.151 manat, which is 0.2 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Aug.3
-
Aug.10
1,659.931
Aug.4
1,573.095
Aug.11
1,671.627
Aug.5
1,597.15
Aug.12
1,585.964
Aug.6
1,651.678
Aug.13
1,595.28
Aug.7
1,649.969
Aug.14
1,627.954
Average weekly
1,624.914
Price
1,628.151
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan declined by 311.27 manat or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,707.0387 manat, which is 1.3 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Aug.3
-
Aug.10
3,702.311
Aug.4
3,555.975
Aug.11
3,811.111
Aug.5
3,616.835
Aug.12
3,662.803
Aug.6
3,709.553
Aug.13
3,687.7845
Aug.7
3,751.7385
Aug.14
3,671.184
Average weekly
3,658.5254
Price