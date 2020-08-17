Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend





Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan declined by 128.843 manat or 5.1 percent.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,335.443 manat, which is 3.2 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug.3 - Aug.10 3,450.286 Aug.4 3,357.482 Aug.11 3,431.833 Aug.5 3,439.874 Aug.12 3,200.344 Aug.6 3,476.203 Aug.13 3,273.308 Aug.7 3,502.867 Aug.14 3,321.443 Average weekly 3,444.107 Price 3,335.443

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 1.2537 manat or 8.1 percent. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 45.6381 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to the week before. Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug.3 - Aug.10 47.7173 Aug.4 41.4589 Aug.11 49.1385 Aug.5 44.182 Aug.12 41.0134 Aug.6 45.9966 Aug.13 43.8575 Aug.7 48.3613 Aug.14 46.4636 Average weekly 44.9997 Price 45.6381



Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 31.977 manat 3.9 percent. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,628.151 manat, which is 0.2 percent more compared to the week before. Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug.3 - Aug.10 1,659.931 Aug.4 1,573.095 Aug.11 1,671.627 Aug.5 1,597.15 Aug.12 1,585.964 Aug.6 1,651.678 Aug.13 1,595.28 Aug.7 1,649.969 Aug.14 1,627.954 Average weekly 1,624.914 Price 1,628.151



Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan declined by 311.27 manat or 0.4 percent. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,707.0387 manat, which is 1.3 percent more compared to the week before. Change in price of one ounce of palladium Aug.3 - Aug.10 3,702.311 Aug.4 3,555.975 Aug.11 3,811.111 Aug.5 3,616.835 Aug.12 3,662.803 Aug.6 3,709.553 Aug.13 3,687.7845 Aug.7 3,751.7385 Aug.14 3,671.184 Average weekly 3,658.5254 Price



