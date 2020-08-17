TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

16 August 2020

By Trend


Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan declined by 128.843 manat or 5.1 percent.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,335.443 manat, which is 3.2 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug.3

-

Aug.10

3,450.286

Aug.4

3,357.482

Aug.11

3,431.833

Aug.5

3,439.874

Aug.12

3,200.344

Aug.6

3,476.203

Aug.13

3,273.308

Aug.7

3,502.867

Aug.14

3,321.443

Average weekly

3,444.107

Price

3,335.443


Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 1.2537 manat or 8.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 45.6381 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Aug.3

-

Aug.10

47.7173

Aug.4

41.4589

Aug.11

49.1385

Aug.5

44.182

Aug.12

41.0134

Aug.6

45.9966

Aug.13

43.8575

Aug.7

48.3613

Aug.14

46.4636

Average weekly

44.9997

Price

45.6381


Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 31.977 manat 3.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,628.151 manat, which is 0.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Aug.3

-

Aug.10

1,659.931

Aug.4

1,573.095

Aug.11

1,671.627

Aug.5

1,597.15

Aug.12

1,585.964

Aug.6

1,651.678

Aug.13

1,595.28

Aug.7

1,649.969

Aug.14

1,627.954

Average weekly

1,624.914

Price

1,628.151


Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan declined by 311.27 manat or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,707.0387 manat, which is 1.3 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Aug.3

-

Aug.10

3,702.311

Aug.4

3,555.975

Aug.11

3,811.111

Aug.5

3,616.835

Aug.12

3,662.803

Aug.6

3,709.553

Aug.13

3,687.7845

Aug.7

3,751.7385

Aug.14

3,671.184

Average weekly

3,658.5254

Price



(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.16)
