Draft contracts for alternative energy projects prepared in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

By Trend

The draft contracts, which will be signed with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and the UAE's Masdar companies, have been prepared, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

“The discussions are underway with the corresponding structures in connection with these documents,” the message said. “The third meeting of the commission created upon the Azerbaijani president’s order dated December 5, 2019 #1673 on measures to implement pilot projects in the field of the use of renewable energy sources was held. The issues related to the implementation of pilot projects were discussed at the meeting chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.”

"The use of renewable energy sources was determined by the president as one of the priority spheres for the development of the energy industry. The president focuses on the implementation of pilot projects for the construction of wind power plants with a capacity of 240 Megawatts and solar power plants with a capacity of 200 Megawatts in accordance with the agreements signed with ACWA Power and Masdar companies on January 9, 2020,” Shahbazov said at the meeting.

“Despite the difficult conditions which are observed at the global level, heads of ACWA Power and Masdar companies have recently reiterated their commitment to the signed documents, which testifies again to the confidence in Azerbaijan and President Aliyev," Shahbazov stressed.

According to the ministry, a report on the work conducted by the working groups created to fulfill the tasks set for the commission was heard at the meeting.

“Much work on the allocation of the corresponding land plots has already been carried out for the implementation of the projects,” the message said. “The need for the speedy completion of the remaining work was emphasized.”

“The discussions were held with the companies to strengthen the network and integration into the network, technical specifications and schemes were considered,” the message said. “The need was expressed to continue discussions on a number of issues.”

“A decision was made during the meeting to complete this work as soon as possible, to submit draft contracts to the investors and start discussing these contracts with them,” the message said. “The need for studying the international experience in connection with the guarantees which are given to the investors was also touched upon and a proposal was made to use the services of a consulting company.”

The views on upcoming tasks and other upcoming work were exchanged, and a decision was made to hold more often the meetings of working groups with consulting companies and the companies that will implement the project, the ministry added.

Seven working groups, consisting of representatives of the structures such as the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Justice, the Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Service on Property Issues, the State Tax Service, Central Bank, Azerenergy OJSC, Azerishig OJSC and other agencies, are operating to implement the president’s order.



