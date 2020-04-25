TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

25 April 2020 [16:09] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 13

1.7

April 20

1.7

April 14

1.7

April 21

1.7

April 15

1.7

April 22

1.7

April 16

1.7

April 23

1.7

April 17

1.7

April 24

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0151 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8406 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 13

1.8592

April 20

1.8482

April 14

1.8602

April 21

1.8415

April 15

1.8657

April 22

1.8443

April 16

1.8488

April 23

1.8386

April 17

1.8479

April 24

1.8308

Average weekly

1.8557

Average weekly

1.8406

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0006 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0225 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 13

0.0232

April 20

0.0228

April 14

0.0233

April 21

0.0225

April 15

0.0233

April 22

0.022

April 16

0.0227

April 23

0.0224

April 17

0.0232

April 24

0.0228

Average weekly

0.0231

Average weekly

0.0225

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0037 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2442 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 13

0.2526

April 20

0.2458

April 14

0.2511

April 21

0.2448

April 15

0.2491

April 22

0.2434

April 16

0.2458

April 23

0.2436

April 17

0.2456

April 24

0.2435

Average weekly

0.2479

Average weekly

0.2442

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/193259.html

Print version

Views: 168

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also