Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
April 13
1.7
April 20
1.7
April 14
1.7
April 21
1.7
April 15
1.7
April 22
1.7
April 16
1.7
April 23
1.7
April 17
1.7
April 24
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0151 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8406 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
April 13
1.8592
April 20
1.8482
April 14
1.8602
April 21
1.8415
April 15
1.8657
April 22
1.8443
April 16
1.8488
April 23
1.8386
April 17
1.8479
April 24
1.8308
Average weekly
1.8557
Average weekly
1.8406
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0006 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0225 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
April 13
0.0232
April 20
0.0228
April 14
0.0233
April 21
0.0225
April 15
0.0233
April 22
0.022
April 16
0.0227
April 23
0.0224
April 17
0.0232
April 24
0.0228
Average weekly
0.0231
Average weekly
0.0225
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0037 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2442 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
April 13
0.2526
April 20
0.2458
April 14
0.2511
April 21
0.2448
April 15
0.2491
April 22
0.2434
April 16
0.2458
April 23
0.2436
April 17
0.2456
April 24
0.2435
Average weekly
0.2479
Average weekly
0.2442