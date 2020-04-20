Gold price down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 20 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 42.568 manat and amounted to 2,861.066 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1938 manat and amounted to 25.9463 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2.21 manat and amounted to 1,324.003 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.142 manat and amounted to 3,758.445 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 20, 2020 April 17, 2020 Gold XAU 2,861.066 2,903.634 Silver XAG 25.9463 26.1401 Platinum XPT 1,324.003 1,321.793 Palladium XPD 3,758.445 3,756.303