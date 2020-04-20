TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price down in Azerbaijan

20 April 2020 [10:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 20 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 42.568 manat and amounted to 2,861.066 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1938 manat and amounted to 25.9463 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2.21 manat and amounted to 1,324.003 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.142 manat and amounted to 3,758.445 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

April 20, 2020

April 17, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,861.066

2,903.634

Silver

XAG

25.9463

26.1401

Platinum

XPT

1,324.003

1,321.793

Palladium

XPD

3,758.445

3,756.303


The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 20)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/193080.html

Print version

Views: 42

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also