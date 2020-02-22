Azerbaijan discloses volume of exported grapes

By Trend





Azerbaijan exported 4,170 tons of grapes in 2019, Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

Azerbaijan earned about $3.3 million from the export of these products, the ministry said.

The main importers are four countries.

In particular, 4,070 tons of grapes worth $2.9 million were exported to Russia in 2019. Azerbaijan exported 83.4 tons of grapes to Ukraine, 14.2 tons - to Kazakhstan, and 3.9 tons - to the United Arab Emirates.

In general, grape production in Azerbaijan amounted to 201,800 tons in 2019. This indicator increased by 20.4 percent compared to 2018.

Presently, there are 16,100 hectares of vineyards in the country.

The total agricultural production volume in actual prices amounted to around 335 million manat in Azerbaijan in January 2020, which is by 3.6 percent more than in January 2019. The crop production increased by 12.5 percent (15 million manat), while livestock production – 3.2 percent (320.3 million manat) in the reporting period.