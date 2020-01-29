Azerbaijan to build PE pipe production plant in Uzbekistan

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azertexnolayn LLC, an Azerbaijani manufacturer of pipes and other industrial goods, plans to build a polyethylene pipes production plant in Uzbekistan.

The possibility of implementing this project was discussed during a meeting of the director of Azertexnolayn LLC Mammadjafar Mammadov with a representative of Uzbekistan’s Investment Promotion Agency Bekzod Bakhodirov on January 24, local media reported.

Mammadov said that a sales office for Azertexnolayn products has been opened in Uzbekistan, adding that the company is interested in building a plant for the production of polyethylene pipes in the country. The company intends to allocate about $300,000-400,000 for the implementation of the project, creating 30-40 new jobs.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan requested information on the benefits and preferences provided, as well as on interest rates and terms of bank loans for foreign investors in Uzbekistan, and the most suitable territory for the construction of the enterprise.

Bakhodirov proposed to build a plant on the territory of free economic zone in the Bukhara, Samarkand or Tashkent regions. He said that information on the provision of bank loans and the specifics of doing business in the free economic zone will be prepared and provided to company representatives. The parties expressed willingness for further cooperation.

Azertexnolayn LLC is the first resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park founded in February 2012. The enterprise includes: a steel pipe plant, a polyethylene products plant, a technical equipment plant, a plastic injection production field and a metal fence production field.







