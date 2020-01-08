Eight more Azerbaijani Houses to open abroad

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Eight more Azerbaijani Houses are planned to be opened abroad in 2020, chairman of the State Committee on work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov has said.

“The first two Azerbaijani Houses were opened in Germany - in Berlin and Cologne in 2019. In 2020, we plan to open eight more houses. In general, it is planned that such houses will appear in Hungary, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Ukraine, Georgia and Turkey,” Muradov noted in his article published in the official press.

He emphasized that the opening of these houses plays an important role in the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijanis living abroad.

Muradov expressed hope that parliament will adopt the law "On Compatriots" in 2020, which will create rules for providing social support to Azerbaijanis living abroad.

He also added that numerous cultural projects in the US and Russia are expected to be implemented this year.

Note that Azerbaijani Houses in Berlin and Cologne opened on December 24 and 29, 2019 respectively.

These houses serve as places for discussions, places where both Azerbaijanis and representatives of other countries who love Azerbaijan and respects national interests meet.

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora was established on November 19, 2008. Since then, the committee has put a lot of efforts to organize systematic work with the compatriots abroad and ensure the consolidation of national unity among Azerbaijani people.