Azercosmos’ revenues from commercial services exports disclosed

Revenues of Azercosmos from the commercial operation of satellites in January-November 2019 amounted to $40.6 million, which is 69 percent more than hose of the same period in 2018.

In January-November 2019, Azercosmos exported services to 26 countries. In the reporting period, France ($ 11 million), the United States ($ 9 million), Malaysia ($ 8.4 million), the UK ($ 7.9 million), and the United Arab Emirates ($ 1.3 million) accounted for the bulk of the company's services, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications reported.

According to the data provided by the center, Azercosmos’ revenues from the export of services amounted to 89 percent of the company’s total revenues during the reporting period.

The income of Azercosmos OJSC from the commercial operation of satellites in 2018 amounted to $25.6 million.

Azercosmos, the only satellite operator in the Caucasus. Almost all profits (90 percent) of the company account for satellite services. The U.S., France, Malaysia, the UK, Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the company’s main customers.

Having launched Azerbaijan’s first-ever satellite Azerspace-1 in February, 2013, Azercosmos provides highly reliable satellite-based communication services to enterprise and government customers for DTH, voice, video, data and mobile applications.

The Azerspace-1 satellite was launched in February, 2013 from the Kourou Cosmodrome (northeast of South America, French Guiana).

Azercosmos and the French Airbus Defense and Space company signed an agreement to transfer the Azersky satellite to the ownership of Azercosmos in December 2014. The satellite was launched into orbit in June 2014, and will stay in orbit for 12 years.

Azerbaijan launched the Azerspace-2 communications satellite from the Kourou Cosmodrome in September 2018. The new satellite allowed Azercosmos to serve customers from the U.S., the UAE and Tanzania.

Recently, Azercosmos signed a cooperation agreement with Tanzanian digital satellite services provider Azam TV. The agreement provides for the provisions of Digital Terrestrial Transmission (DTT) services to the territory of Tanzania.