Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 3 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 61.1915 manats to 2,426.1550 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2283 manats to 26.0514 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 8.9845 manats to 1,412.0115 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 21.794 manats to 2,657.2530 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 3, 2019 July 2, 2019 Gold XAU 2,426.1550 2,364.9635 Silver XAG 26.0514 25.8231 Platinum XPT 1,412.0115 1,420.9960 Palladium XPD 2,657.2530 2,635.4590

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 3)