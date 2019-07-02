Memorandum signed via e-signature for first time

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

For the first time in Azerbaijan, a memorandum was signed online via mobile signature.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee, said that the memorandum is of great importance in terms of strengthening ties with Azerbaijanis living abroad and promoting the country.

The memorandum covers the issuance of Azerbaijan’s electronic and mobile signature, promotion of entrepreneurship activity of Azerbaijanis living abroad and engaged in entrepreneurial activity, and joint efforts to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand abroad.

Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, noted that the issuance of electronic signature to the diaspora representative is a step forward in Azerbaijan-related money transfers of Azerbaijanis living abroad, opening bank accounts, investing, import and export operations and payment of taxes.

“Now the relations of Azerbaijanis with the country will be more flexible and less resource-driven thanks to the transition to the digital level, and new opportunities will be created to attract foreign investment to the business initiatives and startups on the Enterpriseazerbaijan.com portal,” he added.

In his words, Azerbaijanis living abroad will be more actively involved in expanding exports using the opportunities of Azexport portal.

Then, Nijat Asadli, Manager of the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan, presented Azerbaijan's mobile residency to Samir Khalilov, Azerbaijani entrepreneur living abroad. Asadli also briefed on the main advantages and opportunities of electronic and mobile residency.

It is noteworthy that the Digital Trade Hub, for the first time in the world history, presented the mobile signature (ASAN Signature) to non-resident Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, ISESCO Director General. Moreover, Azerbaijan was the second country to provide e-residency to foreigners after Estonia. The country presented e-residency to Kestutis Jankauskas, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

So far, e-residency through Digital Trade Hub has been presented in Turkey, Russia, Lithuania, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, France, Pakistan and India.

E-government services significantly contribute to the transition to the digital government in Azerbaijan as well as to the provision of social services to the citizens.

As of April 1, the total number of e-signature certificates since the beginning of the issuance was 176,724 (98,044 for state agencies, 43,480 for legal entities, 35,200 for individuals).

Meanwhile, the number of e-signature transactions continues to grow. So far, the total number of e-signature authentication operations performed by state agencies has exceeded 35.93 million times, and by legal entities and individuals - 10.2 million times.

It should be noted that the National Certification Center issued over 39,700 e-signature certificates in 2018, which is almost 50 percent more than in 2017. Over 15,200 were issued to state agencies, 14,900 - to legal entities and about 9,600 - to individuals.

The cost of an e-signature with a three-year period of use for Azerbaijani citizens is 18 manats ($10.6), while the cost of e-signatures for individuals and legal entities engaged in entrepreneurial activities is 36 manats ($21) and 72 manats ($42), respectively, and for government employees - 58 manats ($34).

Currently, negotiations are underway for the recognition of national e-signature in EU countries.



