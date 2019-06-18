More locals visit Mexico

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Mexico increased by 20 percent over two years, said Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini at a meeting with Sabuhi Abdullayev, head of Gabala Region Executive Power, during his visit to the region.

Labardini said that he had been to Gabala several times for various reasons. In this regard, he highlighted his official visits to the region, as well as the participation of the embassy in a number of cultural events held in Gabala.

The ambassador also recalled the success of the exhibition of the Mexican artist Margarita Morales presented in Gabala.

The diplomat also spoke about the huge potential of tourism as a sphere of great opportunities for bilateral relations.

Abdullayev, in turn, presented general information about the region, its economic and tourist potential, noting that Gabala gained even greater recognition thanks to the organization of national and international events.

Moreover, the parties reviewed the prospects for expansion of ties. Taking into account the tourism opportunities of Gabala, Mexican ambassador informed about the dynamic growth of tourism between Mexico and Azerbaijan. He stressed that tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Mexico increased by 20 percent over two years.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the possible organization of the Embassy’s cultural events in Gabala in order to promote Mexican culture in Azerbaijani regions.

It should be noted that the number of Mexican tourists who visited Azerbaijan reached 622 in 2018. At the same time, 506 Azerbaijani tourists visited Mexico last year. These figures increased by 19.06 and 8.93 percent, respectively, in 2018 compared to 2017.

Earlier, Labardini noted that the tourist flow will further increase due to the opening of the Istanbul-Cancun (Mexico) flight from August this year.

Azerbaijan's fascinating Gabala region can play an exceptional role in attracting tourists from Mexico to the country.

Gabala offers a variety of natural and man-made sights that are simply captivating. The city is studied by scientists and attracts a lot of tourist from across the world. Among architectural and historical attractions one can point out the Juma mosque, the Mausoleum of Imam-Baba, Albanian church, the burial place of Sheik Mansura, etc.

Many hotels, including world hotel chains were put up in Gabala. The city contains an ice skating rink and a Greek-style theatre, built especially for outside concerts. Tourist can make shopping in several modern shopping malls constructed within the city. Additionally, Gabala is home to Tufan Ski Complex, one of the biggest ski resorts throughout the whole Caucasus, which serves up to 3,000 ski lovers a day.

Moreover, the largest entertainment park under the open sky in Azerbaijan – Gabaland is located at the area of 16 hectares in Gabala. Visitors are provided with extreme kinds of attractions, ice arena, carting, sports fields, theater, convenient parking, great food in restaurants and cafes.