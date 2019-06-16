Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
June 3
1.7
June 10
1.7
June 4
1.7
June 11
1.7
June 5
-
June 12
1.7
June 6
-
June 13
1.7
June 7
1.7
June 14
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0059 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.922 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
June 3
1.9001
June 10
1.9223
June 4
1.9120
June 11
1.9239
June 5
-
June 12
1.9268
June 6
-
June 13
1.9206
June 7
1.9155
June 14
1.9164
Average weekly
1.9092
Average weekly
1.922
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
June 3
0.0259
June 10
0.0262
June 4
0.0260
June 11
0.0263
June 5
-
June 12
0.0263
June 6
-
June 13
0.0262
June 7
0.0262
June 14
0.0263
Average weekly
0.0260
Average weekly
0.0263
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0014 percent or 0.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2915 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
June 3
0.2903
June 10
0.2906
June 4
0.2915
June 11
0.2936
June 5
-
June 12
0.2929
June 6
-
June 13
0.2911
June 7
0.2929
June 14
0.2892
Average weekly
0.2915
Average weekly
0.2915