CBA: No prerequisites for changing rate of Azerbaijani manat

By Trend





There are no prerequisites for changing the rate of manat in Azerbaijan, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Alim Guliyev told reporters at the FINTEX Summit, which is held on the topic "New trends in banking and the payment ecosystem: innovative solutions, financial technologies and security" in Baku, Trend reports.

"Today, there are all economic grounds for the stability of the manat. Our foreign exchange reserves and the situation in international commodity markets allow us to ensure macroeconomic stability, and there is every reason to maintain the manat rate at a stable level," Guliyev said.