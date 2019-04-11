Azerbaijani confectionery producer planning to export to neighboring country

By Trend





Orelay, an Azerbaijani confectionery manufacturer, is considering to export its products to a new market in the near abroad, a source at the company told Trend.

The company plans to export various types of marmalade, caramel, as well as varieties of chocolate, the source noted.

"At the moment we are negotiating with our partners in Georgia, and we plan to arrange deliveries to this neighboring country by the end of 2019," the sourcce said.

The source added that the company's plans include increasing the volume of exports to the Russian market.

The products manufactured by Orelay have a certificate of conformity issued by the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents of Azerbaijan.

The company uses equipment made in Germany, Turkey and Austria.