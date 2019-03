Saudi Arabia's Flynas to launch flights to Baku

By Trend





New cities include Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vienna in Austria, Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi and Tbilisi in Georgia, and Baku in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Zawya.

Flynas, Saudi Arabia's leading low-cost airline, has announced plans to launch six new destinations for the summer season, said a report.

The new cities include Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vienna in Austria, Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi and Tbilisi in Georgia, and Baku in Azerbaijan, a report in Saudi Gazette said.

The summer destinations will be launched from four Saudi cities; Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Qassim, starting from June. The airline will operate direct flights from Riyadh to Batumi, Tbilisi, Vienna, Baku, Trabzon, and Sarajevo. Direct flights will also be offered from Jeddah to Trabzon and Tbilisi, from Dammam to Tbilisi and Baku, and from Qassim to Trabzon and Baku, it said.

Copyright 2019 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).