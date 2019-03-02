Official: Economic reforms in Azerbaijan begin to bear fruit

Economic reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan have begun to bear fruit, and important measures are being implemented in the social sphere based on this, Ali Ahmadov, deputy chairman - executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), said at the party’s meeting, Trend reports March 2.

Ahmadov noted that on the basis of a number of decrees and orders signed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2019, very serious work is being done in Azerbaijan to improve the social life of people.

“It will be a significant year in the history of Azerbaijan,” he added. “It will be significant also in terms of achieving progress in the economic sphere. Reforms in the economic sphere are being carried out and will be continued. Since the beginning of this year, important orders have been given, and improving the social life of people has been chosen as the main goal. The increase in wages was an important step. Other social-oriented decisions are also from this category, and are welcomed by the people.”

He stressed that the factor of improving people’s lives stands in the center of the work being carried out by the Azerbaijani state.

He said that the expansion of social programs shows that the economic reforms being carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev bear fruit.

“Allocation of large funds to the budget as a result of this created conditions for increase in social allowances,” Ahmadov noted. “Reforms being implemented in the social sphere will be continued and the poor strata of the population will always be in the center of attention.”

He added the Azerbaijani people should know that the prosperity of the nation is always at the center of state policy. Along with the fact that deep reforms are aimed at strengthening the country’s power, they also create conditions for a higher standard of living of the people, he said.