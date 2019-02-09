Iran to use Azerbaijani specialists on Rasht-Astara railroad

By Trend





Iran will use Azerbaijani specialists to lay the Rasht-Astara railroad, Javad Jahangirzadeh, Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Jahangirzadeh, the Rasht-Astara railway will be built with the joint investments of Iran and Azerbaijan.

The Iranian diplomat added that the construction of this railway will play a key role in the development of Iran.

Jahangirzadeh said that Iran values Azerbaijan's potential in this area.

"Both Iran and Azerbaijan are interested in the earliest completion of this railway," he said, adding that this project is one that is unmatched by any other one in the region and even in the world, and will greatly benefit both Iran and Azerbaijan.

The ambassador said that the products will be transported by ships from southern China and India to the Persian Gulf, then from southern Iran’s Bandar Abbas to northern Iran’s Rasht via railroad, then via trucks to Iran’s Astara, via railway onwards to Georgia's Poti or Batumi ports, and then via maritime roads to Romania and Bulgaria, and from there via rail to the rest of Europe.

"Iranian and Azerbaijani railway companies are holding discussing within the project framework. In the near future, Javid Gurbanov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways, will visit Iran and participate in the discussions, "he said.

The Iranian ambassador pointed out that the foundation of the Rasht-Astara railway is not yet laid.

"The Qazvin-Rasht railway project has recently been completed. The Iranian president will attend its opening ceremony. It is possible that the foundation of the Rasht-Astara railway can be laid around the same time," he said.

The ambassador also remarked that the work on connecting the Parsabad railroad to Azerbaijan is being done. One of the necessary initial steps is to sketch the map of the planned route. The project is not expected to be completed soon.