Azerbaijani construction products rank among top 3 on Alibaba.com

By Nazrin Abdul



For the first time, Azerbaijani products have ranked in the global top three within their category on Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms. This milestone was achieved with the support of the "Azexport.az" portal, operated by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Azernews reports, according to the Center, the products belong to the "Mr.Fix" brand and consist of construction materials.

This success highlights the growing potential of e-commerce for Azerbaijani manufacturers. At a time when traditional trade models are weakening, a shift to digital markets has enabled local products to rise to leading positions in a global marketplace in less than a month.

Ayhan Gadashov, head of the Azexport portal, emphasized that this achievement reflects a new reality in global trade. “The inclusion of Azerbaijani construction materials in the top three on one of the world’s largest marketplaces is a clear sign of the opportunities created by e-commerce,” he said. “Companies must embrace this reality and shift more focus in this direction. We’ve already received order inquiries, and discussions are underway. This is just the beginning - similar success stories will follow.”

Gadashov also invited local entrepreneurs to collaborate more closely with Azexport and take advantage of its free export promotion services. The portal continues to play a key role in expanding Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports into new digital markets.