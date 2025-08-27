Azerbaijan to open permanent tourism office in China next year

By Nazrin Abdul



Starting next year, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau will establish a permanent representative office in China, according to Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency.

Speaking at an event titled "Preparing for the Chinese Market," Nagiyev emphasized that China is one of Azerbaijan’s top priority tourism markets.

“A series of promotional activities are being carried out to raise awareness about Azerbaijan’s tourism potential in China,” he said. “We’re actively participating in international exhibitions and hosting presentations in major Chinese cities.”

He also noted that tourism cooperation between Azerbaijan and China is entering a new phase. “The visa waiver agreement signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China in April is expected to significantly boost tourist flows between the two countries,” Nagiyev added.