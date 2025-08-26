Delegation of prosecutors from CIS and neighboring countries visits Shusha and Khankendi

By Akbar Novruz



Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Heydar Mammadov, along with senior representatives of prosecutorial bodies from CIS member states, Türkiye, and Georgia, visited the cities of Shusha and Khankendi on August 21–22.

The delegation included Yuri Nikolayevich Zhdanov, Executive Secretary of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of CIS Member States, his deputy Abdurakhmon Khotambekov, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Supreme Court of Türkiye Ahmet Gökay Akta? and Mustafa Yakar, as well as Temur Tsindeliani, an official from the Georgian Prosecutor General’s Office.

In Shusha, the guests, accompanied by Heydar Mammadov, visited key cultural and historical landmarks, including the Yukhari Govhar Aga Mosque, the museum-mausoleum complex of Molla Panah Vagif, and the Chidir Plain. They were deeply impressed by Shusha’s unique architecture, rich history, and natural beauty, describing the city as a site of outstanding cultural and historical value.

The visit continued in Khankendi, where the delegation toured Victory Square and then visited Garabagh University. Rector Shahin Bayramov welcomed the guests and provided detailed information about the institution’s academic work, development priorities, and future tasks. The visitors explored the university’s scientific and educational processes, praising its modern academic environment and stressing its importance for the intellectual development of the region. They also expressed openness to future cooperation with the university.

Additionally, the delegation visited historical monuments, cultural centers, and landmarks across Khankendi. They commended the scale of restoration and development efforts, highlighting how the city preserves its historical heritage while integrating modern urban features.