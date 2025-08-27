Azerbaijan, Uganda explore cooperation in the energy sector

By Akbar Novruz



Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Kamal Abbasov held a meeting with John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, who is on an official visit to Baku.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the sides discussed opportunities for developing relations in the energy sector as well as other areas of mutual interest. The importance of mutual support, exchange of expertise, and strengthening bilateral cooperation was emphasized during the talks.

The Azerbaijani side provided detailed information on the country’s achievements in the oil and gas industry, electricity production, renewable energy development, and energy efficiency initiatives. At the same time, the Ugandan delegation shared insights into Uganda’s oil and gas resources, mining industry, and significant hydropower potential.

Both parties reviewed prospects for future cooperation, particularly in energy technologies, capacity building, and investment opportunities, highlighting the mutual benefits of closer collaboration. The meeting also included an exchange of views on broader areas of bilateral interest beyond energy.