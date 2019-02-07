World's leading fertilizer producers to gather in Baku

By Trend





The “Argus Fertilizer 2019. Production and Logistics in the Caspian and Black Sea Region” international conference will take place on 14-15 March in Boulevard Hotel Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Argus.

Among topics of discussion; SOCAR Carbamide Plant challenges and prospects, Azerbaijan’s entry into the international fertilizer market, ammonia and urea markets in the Caspian and Black Sea region, premium export routes for Caspian fertilizer producers, requirement for new transshipment capacities, Azerbaijan’s agricultural industry and others.

As remarked, new fertilizer production capacity in Caspian and Central Asian countries will outstrip domestic demand, increasing export availability at Black Sea ports.

The projected increase in shipments of urea and other fertilizers to Georgian ports poses new challenges for the transport and logistics infrastructure in the Caspian and Black Sea region.

The launch of the SOCAR Carbamide Plant in Sumgayit will meet Azerbaijan’s requirement for urea and enable the firm to become a key supplier to Turkey, Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

The conference will bring together fertilizer producers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, international trading companies and distributors from Turkey, Ukraine and Eastern Europe, as well as transport and logistics companies.