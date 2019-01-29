TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

28 January 2019 [10:35] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 28.

The price of gold increased by 35.819 manats to 2,215.304 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 28 compared to the price on Jan. 25.

The price of silver increased by 0.7537 manats to 26.8524 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 24.905 manats to 1,392.8525 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 70.8475 manats to 2,318.035 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 28, 2019

Jan. 25, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,215.304

2,179.485

Silver

XAG

26.8524

26.0987

Platinum

XPT

1,392.8525

1,367.9475

Palladium

XPD

2,318.035

2,247.1875

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 28)

