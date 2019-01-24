TODAY.AZ / Business

Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes

24 January 2019 [12:57] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) worth 300 million manats with a maturity period of 28 days, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

The demand at the auction exceeded the supply by 2.1 times - the banks applied for 618.12 million manats, the BSE said.

The deadline for payment on notes is Feb. 20, 2019.

The short-term notes are an instrument of monetary and credit policy for regulating the money stock in circulation. Only banks can acquire notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 23)


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/178429.html

Print version

Views: 200

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also