Gold, platinum, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

17 January 2019 [10:42] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for gold, platinum and palladium increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 17.

The price of gold increased by 3.026 manats to 2,195.6265 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 17 compared to the price on Jan. 16.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0316 manats to 26.4503 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.5875 manats to 1,366.035 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 58.3015 manats to 2,315.7655 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Jan. 17, 2019

Jan. 16, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,195.265

2,192.6005

Silver

XAG

26.4503

26.4819

Platinum

XPT

1,366.035

1,359.4475

Palladium

XPD

2,315.7655

2,257.464

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 17)

