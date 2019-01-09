Azerbaijani postal operator launches Sim-card sales

By Trend





Services of Azerbaijani mobile operator Azercell are now available in the Shabaka service center of Azerpoct LLC at Baku International Bus Terminal, the center told Trend Jan. 9.

Presently, the project is being implemented in a test mode, but in the future, the opening of special Azercell booths is expected be to established in all Shabaka centers.

"Customers are offered a full range of operator services that are available at Azercell Express centers. Here they can join the operator's network, get a duplicate of a Sim-card, purchase a mobile phone, etc." the center said.

The center will provide services to citizens on the "single window" principle. Citizens will be able to visit the center on issues related to postal and financial operations, to connect to landline telephony, re-register a phone number, register an e-signature, purchase airline tickets, etc. In general, over 100 services are available to citizens at the Shabaka centers.

Presently, in the Azerbaijani districts, the Shabaka centers are located in administrative buildings of Zagatala and Jalilabad telecommunication hubs of Aztelekom LLC. Meanwhile, one Shabaka center operates in Sumgait and five in Baku.

Besides, new centers will also open in the Sabunchu district of Baku, and in the future, more centers are expected to open in other major cities of Azerbaijan.