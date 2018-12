By Trend

Azerbaijani mobile operator Bakcell will expand the coverage of Wi-Fi in parks and other public places of Baku, the company told Trend.

"Bakcell has deployed Wi-Fi in restaurants, hotels and other crowded places. We started with open areas, parks and walking areas."

"Then, the state operator Baktelecom joined this initiative. The availability of public Wi-Fi contributes to the increase of the number of users and is also attractive for tourists visiting the country," the company said.