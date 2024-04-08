European Olympic Qualification Tournament: Another wrestler from Azerbaijan advances to the semi-finals

By Ulviyya Shahin



Another freestyle wrestler from Azerbaijan, Georgi Me?vildi?vili, has begun competing in the European Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Competing in the 125 kg weight category, the athlete joined the competition from the quarter-finals.

He faced Italian opponent Abraham Konyedo. Meshvildishili emerged victorious with a score of 10:0 against his opponent, advancing to the semi-finals. In this round, he will face Bulgarian wrestler Alen Xubulov.

It should be noted that earlier Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg) advanced to the quarter-finals, while Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) and Haji Aliyev (65 kg) advanced to the semi-finals.