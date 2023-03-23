Aynur Rzayeva goes in boxing history of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani boxer Aynur Rzayeva reached the semi-finals of the world championship held in New Delhi, India.

The member of Azerbaijani national team, who performed at the championship in the weight class above 81 kg, knocked out Selin Li-Lo (New Zealand) in the quarter finals.

Referring to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, it is reported that the European Championship finalist, who finished all three rounds in his favor, won with a score of 5:0. Aynur Rzayeva secured at least a bronze medal for herself by advancing to the semi-finals. With this, she wrote her name in the history of women's boxing of Azerbaijan. Since our local athlete has not progressed to this stage in the World Cup, Aynur Rzayeva signed first. It also ended the 9-year unsuccessful streak since the last time we won a medal in the world championships in 2014.

Our boxer will fight Lazzat Kungaybayeva from Kazakhstan in the semi-finals.

We should note that the final fights of the world championship with a prize fund of $2.4m dollars will be held on March 25 and 26. The winner of the competition in which more than 300 boxers from 65 countries participated will receive $100,000, the finalist will receive $50,000, and the bronze medalist will receive $25,000.

