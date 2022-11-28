Winners of V1 Challenge Baku Cup announced

By Trend

One of the most interesting car races, the V1 Challenge drift show, took place in the State Flag Square in Baku on November 27, Trend reports.

A total of six pilots who showed the best result in the VI Challenge Cup qualified for the final. The winners of the first three places in the final were awarded a cup. The drift show pilots were presented with certificates.

The first place was taken by Elchin Hasanov, the second - by Murad Hasanov, and the third - by Adil Akhundov. The President of the Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov and the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov presented the awards to the winners.

The winner of the first place received a cash prize of 3,000 manat ($1,760), the second place - 2,000 manat ($1,180), and the third place - 1,000 manat ($590).

Elchin Hasanov shared his impressions of the competition.

"It was very difficult to compete because all the participants are professional pilots. Moreover, the rainy weather made the task a little more difficult. I'm very happy with the victory. These are incredible feelings. I express my gratitude to all the organizers," he said.

The V1 Challenge Baku Cup was held with the organizational support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

The Baku V1 Challenge Cup was held for the first time, although several races of the V1 Challenge series have been organized in Azerbaijan before. The thrilling motorsport event featured Volkicar racing and a drift show.

Competitions with the participation of Volkicar consisted of qualifying and final stages. Totally, 12 pilots demonstrated their skills on the race track. Volkicar, having a power of 115 horsepower, develops speed up to 100 km/h in five seconds.

The winners were determined by a jury consisting of local and foreign experts. The jury also included famous drifters Niall Gunn and Richard Martin.