Azerbaijani female judoka reaches semi-finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

By Trend

Azerbaijani female judoka Leyla Aliyeva reached the semi-finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Aliyeva defeated her rival from Iran scoring an ippon.

Previously, Azerbaijani judokas Konul Aliyeva, Balabay Aghayev, Telman Valiyev and Nariman Mirzayev also entered the next stage of competitions.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.