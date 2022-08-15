Azerbaijani swimmer reaches finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

By Trend

Azerbaijani swimmer Rashad Alguliyev reached the finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Alguliyev overcame the distance of 400 meters in medley and reached the finals.

Another Azerbaijani swimmer Maryam Sheikhalizade overcame the distance of 50 meters in a butterfly stroke and won a silver medal on August 14.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.