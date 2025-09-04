Ganja to host European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships

By Laman Ismayilova



The draw for the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships and the European Age Group Competitions, set to take place in Ganja this November, has officially concluded.

The draw determined that Portuguese athletes will be the first to perform in both events.

In the women's individual category, Portuguese gymnasts will open the competition, while Azerbaijan's representatives are scheduled to perform 18th in the lineup.

The current participant lists submitted by the teams are preliminary, with the names of the athletes to be confirmed at a later date.

Alongside host country Azerbaijan, teams from 20 other nations are expected to compete in Ganja, including Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Spain, Finland, Estonia, France, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Greece, Moldova, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Turkiye, and Ukraine.

The European Championship will feature 281 athletes, while 658 young gymnasts will participate in the age group events.

According to the schedule, the Age Group competitions for athletes under 15 will take place from November 9 to 11, followed by the European Championships from November 14 to 16.

This marks the first time that Ganja will host official international gymnastics competitions.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.