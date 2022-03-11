Baku professionally organizes 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships – Belgian gymnasts

By Trend

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships have been professionally organized in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, Participants of the competitions, gymnasts from Belgium Lise de Meyst, Kim Bergmans and Bo Hollebosch, performing as part of the women's group, told Trend.

“We have no complaints,” the gymnasts said. “The World Championships have been organized perfectly in Baku. We enjoy the competitions and are happy to be here.”

The athletes added that the organizers have taken into account all the details, the participants perform exactly at the appointed time.

“If we need help or have any questions, representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and volunteers are happy to render assistance,” the gymnasts stressed.

While speaking about the performance in the qualification round, the athletes emphasized that the competitions are successful for them.

“We support each other, the coach also helps us morally, she knows us well and uses the right words,” the gymnasts said. “We demonstrated a new element at the championship, it is quite difficult, but we succeeded.”

The athletes added that acrobatic gymnastics is very popular in Belgium.

“We think that rhythmic and acrobatic gymnastics are the most popular disciplines,” the gymnasts said. “Acrobatics gives us a feeling of high spirits that cannot be described.”

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.

During the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.