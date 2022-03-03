Azerbaijani athletes training hard for 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions – AGF

By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes were training hard for the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade told reporters, Trend reports.

“The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicked off in Azerbaijan on March 3,” the secretary general added. “Some 438 athletes from 24 countries are participating in these competitions. They are competing in two age categories - 12-18 years old and 13-19 years old.”

The secretary general said that the Azerbaijani team is represented by 12 athletes who are performing in both age categories during the competitions.

“Our gymnasts were training hard for these competitions, given that they are being held in our country, in their own hall,” Mammadzade added.

The secretary general expressed hope that the Azerbaijani gymnasts will perform well at the competitions and will be able to be among the winners.

“The women's, mixed and men's pairs, as well as a women's group, are performing the exercises in the 12-18 age category on March 3,” Mammadzade said. “Our women's group will perform its program among gymnasts aged 13-19 on March 4.”

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the women's pair - Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, the mixed pair - Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, the women's group - Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions in the 12-18 age category.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age category.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.