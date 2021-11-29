Russian gymnast wins gold at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in individual trampoline jumping program

By Trend

An athlete from Russia Daria Morozova won a gold medal at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku in the individual trampoline jumping program for women in the 11-12 age group, Trend reports. Daria Morozova's result was 50.780 points.

Silver medal went to Arina Sharifullina (Russia, 49.690 points), "bronze" went to Magdalena Kiseva (Bulgaria, 48.445 points).

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is being represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Magsudova (age category 17 -21), Magsud Magsudov, (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehti Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzoyev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizade (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Alexey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.