Azerbaijan wins three gold medals at 2020 Summer Paralympics

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has won three gold medals at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.

Judoka Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg weight category) won the first gold medal for Azerbaijan at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, local media reported on August 27.

On her way to the final, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated Shizuki Hangai (Japan) and Victoria Potapova (Russia) and in the final match, Hajiyeva beat the French Sandrine Martine.

This is the first gold medal that Azerbaijan has won at the Tokyo Games and the tenth won over the entire period of performance of Azerbaijani athletes at the Paralympic Games.

Another judoka Vugar Shirinli brought the second gold medal to Azerbaijan defeating Kazakhstan's Anuar Sariyev at the Tokyo Paralympics. Shirinli in the weight category of 60 kg advanced to the semifinals, beating Turkish Recep Ciftci in the first match and Romanian Alex Bolaga in the next.

Furthermore, Raman Saleh won the third gold medal in the category of 100-meter backstroke for the national team.

Another Azerbaijani sportsman, Namik Abbasli (66 kilograms), will compete with David Khorava (Ukraine) for the bronze medal.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani paralympian Parvin Mammadov won the bronze medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

It should be noted that a record number of 36 athletes (24 male and 12 female) in 47 categories in 6 sports are representing Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games will last until September 5.