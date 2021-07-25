Marina Nekrasova performs as part of competition at Tokyo Olympics

By Trend

Today, within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics for women are being held, in which Azerbaijan is represented by Marina Nekrasova, Trend reports on Sunday.

The result of the performance of the Azerbaijani athlete in the vault was 12.666 points.

Earlier Marina Nekrasova demonstrated performance on uneven bars (10.833 points), balance beam exercise (12.266 points) and floor exercises (12.000 points).

Women's artistic gymnastics competitions at the 2020 Olympic Games will be held from July 25 to August 3.